Escambia County Schools (Florida And Alabama) Closed On Monday (With Other School Updates)

Escambia County Schools in both Florida and Alabama will be closed on Monday due to Hurricane Ida concerns.

Escambia County, Florida

Superintendent Timothy A. Smith has announced that all schools and offices within the Escambia County School District (ECSD) will close Monday, August 30, 2021, due to Hurricane Ida. The cancellation of regular school district operations includes all extracurricular activities. Currently, the school district plans to reopen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

This decision is based on current recommendations from the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The primary concerns for our area are:

Flash flooding expected through tomorrow.

Local rainfall totals expected to be between 6-8″ with the possibility of higher localized totals of up to 15″.

The potential for tornadoes continues through tomorrow.

Wind gusts expected to reach the 40-50 m.p.h. range through tomorrow.

ECSD will continue to work closely with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center (EOC) monitoring the progress of Hurricane Ida.

Superintendent Smith stated, “The safety of our students, families and staff continues to be our greatest concern.”

Pensacola Christian Academy classes and all activities are canceled for Monday, August 30, because of potential winds and flash flooding from Hurricane Ida. School is currently scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Pensacola Christian College has not yet started fall semester classes.

Escambia County, Alabama

All Escambia County Alabama Schools and offices will be closed tomorrow due to the potential for hazardous conditions caused by Hurricane Ida.

“We feel it is in the best interest of all to close all schools tomorrow, Monday, August 30, 2021. We do plan for all Escambia County Alabama Schools and offices to be open effective Tuesday, August 31, 2021. We encourage you to monitor for weather reports and local information, and take caution to be safe,” Superintendent John Knott said.

Escambia Academy and Atmore Christian School will also be closed.

