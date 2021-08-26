ECUA Approves Water, Sewer And Sanitation Rate Increases

August 26, 2021

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board has given final approval to increased sanitation, water and sewer rates.

For the average water and sewer customer using 6,000 gallons per month, the added cost will be $1.06. Much of the increase will go to fund a Brownsville sewer expansion project.

The cost of a single 90-gallon sanitation container, with included recycling and bulk service, jumps $1.85 from $24.54 to $26.39 per month. The increase is intended for pay increases for sanitation workers, include CDL drivers.

ECUA board members have said the utility is having trouble hiring and retaining personnel, including those in-demand CDL drivers.

Editor’s note: ECUA bulk service has returned as of August 25. It had been suspended for about a week.

Pictured: The Tuesday afternoon meeting of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. NorthEscambia.com image, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 