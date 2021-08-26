ECSO: Escambia County’s Biggest Ever Marijuana Distributor Arrested, About $2 Million In Assets Seized

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has announced the largest marijuana grow and distribution operation ever busted in Escambia County.

Nahn Thanh Vo, 38, was charged with one federal count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected to be forthcoming against Vo, and more arrests are possible, according to Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Jason R. Coody.

A four-month investigation led to the August 19 service of search warrants at nine locations in Escambia County and two in Santa Rosa County in an operation that was centered around a home in the 7400 block of Klondike Road.

Local and federal investigators seized:

2,156 pounds of the “highest grade” marijuana

24 pounds of spice

18 pounds of THC

32 firearms

12 vehicles (two of which were stolen)

$820,000 in cash

$150,000 worth of gold bars

$750,000 worth of jewelry

a tractor

a ski boat

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons described it as the largest asset seizure in the history of Escambia County as photos were displayed during a news conference. The photos showed some of the seized items, including a suitcase containing about a half million dollars, a safe containing weapons, an Audi and a Porsche.

“This is a major drug dealer that has major ties throughout the country,” Simmons said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. “This was a major player in Northwest Florida.”

The sheriff said the investigation began after a series of violent crimes in Escambia County.

“When you deal marijuana at this level, violence will ensue,” he said.

““The days of living large or fancy car driving, speed boat driving, community damaging is over. Your Ric Flair days are over,” Simmons said.

The investigation was conducted by agencies including the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pensacola Police Department.