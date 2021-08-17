COVID-19 Vaccine Available Wednesday In Cantonment

Community Health Northwest Florida is reopening their Brownsville vaccination clinic and will offer the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday in Cantonment.

Community Health will hold a vaccination clinic on Wednesday at CHNWF Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 Highway 29. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call the Community Health Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.

In addition, the clinic inside the Brownsville Community Center will be open to individuals age 18 and older every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. Participants will have the choice of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.