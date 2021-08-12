Century To Receive Nearly $19K Reimbursement From Escambia County For COVID-19 Expenses

The Town of Century will receive a COVID-19 expense reimbursement of nearly $19,000 from Escambia County.

The reimbursement includes $10,049.92 for employee paid COVID-19 leave from July 2020 through December 2020, and $8,731.62 for COVID-19 cleaning and PPE supplies. The total of $18,781.54 will be paid from the $57 million Escambia County received in CARES Act funding.

Families First Coronavirus Response Act payments totaling just over $10 thousand were disbursed to seven employees between July 17 and December 31.

The $8,731.62 for COVID-19 cleaning and PPE supplies included $1,789.91 in cleaning supplies such as gloves, sanitizer and bleach; $5,855.65 to disinfect the town hall building three times after positive employee tests; and $1,086.06 for zoom audio conferencing for town council and related meetings.

