All Escambia School District Students Will Receive Free Meals This Year

All Escambia County School District students will receive free meals this school year.

All traditional ECSD students in grades K-12 will receive free meals at school at no charge, according to the Escambia County School District Food Service Department.

“The USDA has made school breakfast and lunch available free to all Escambia County School District Students for the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year,” the district said, emphasizing that even students who are not ordinarily part of the free or reduced lunch programs will also be included in these free meal distributions.

