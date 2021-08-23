Cantonment Man Convicted Of Home Invasion Robbery At Gunpoint Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Mother

A Cantonment man has been found guilty in the home invasion robbery of his ex-girlfriend’s mother last December.

Lloyd Christopher Lister, 50, was convicted of home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment with a firearm and grand theft auto. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on September 28.

On December 20, 2020, the victim told deputies she had been inside her residence in the 400 block of Forrest Street with her daughter Autumn Lee Beede when she stepped out to smoke. A few minutes later, Beede came back into the residence followed by a white male holding a handgun while wearing a hoodie, gloves and mask on his face, according to arrest report.

The victim said the male suspect put the gun to her head, covered her face, zip-tied her wrists together and tied her feet with an extension cord. She was placed in a bathroom, and the door was tied shut with an extension cord. She was in the bathroom about 30 minutes before she could escape.

According to the ECSO, the victim stated the male said, “Don’t turn around or I will shoot you and ma’am, I don’t want to do that.”

As the masked man continued making demands, the victim and her daughter recognized his voice to be that of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Lloyd Lister.

The victim discovered her 2019 Kia Sorento was missing, along with her phone and a wallet containing a debit card, cash and checkbook. She called her credit union and discovered there were already unsuccessful attempts to use the debit card at an ATM inside a Tom Thumb on East Nine Mile Road, and the card had been used for a $139.07 purchase at Winn Dixie on Nine Mile Road. In a follow-up investigation, deputies obtained video surveillance of Beede and Lister using the victim’s debit card at both locations.

The ECSO said the victim made positive identification of both suspects from the videos.

Beede is awaiting trail on similar charges with a docket hearing set for September 28.