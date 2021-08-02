Eyes On Ida: Expected Louisiana Landfall As A Major Hurricane

Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall on the northern Gulf coast at major hurricane strength on Sunday.

Confidence remains high that Ida will strengthen and become an extremely dangerous major hurricane this weekend as it lifts northwest across the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall along the south central or southeast Louisiana Sunday evening. Even with the current forecast track, we continue to expect multiple impacts across portions of our local area. We continue to become increasingly concerned for heavy rainfall and flooding this weekend and the flooding threat may continue into Tuesday. Tropical storm force winds are possible across inland southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest Alabama Sunday and Monday. Life threatening storm surge of 2-4 feet above normally dry ground is possible across coastal Alabama, including Mobile Bay, while 1-3 feet of flooding is possible across the western Florida panhandle coast. Dangerous surf, deadly rip currents, and isolated tornadoes will also be possible Saturday night through Monday.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast, especially across coastal southwest Alabama and much of southeast Mississippi. Locally higher totals in excess of 12 inches will be possible in a few of these locations. Rainfall totals could be trended higher with later forecasts, so stay tuned. An extended period of heavy rainfall and an associated flash flood threat will extend from Saturday night through Tuesday. Flash flood watches will likely be required for portions of the area.

A few tornadoes will be possible across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama Saturday night through Monday.

The latest details are in the graphics on the page.