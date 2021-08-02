Eyes On Ida: Expected Louisiana Landfall As A Major Hurricane

August 28, 2021

Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall on the northern Gulf coast at major hurricane strength on Sunday.

Confidence remains high that Ida will strengthen and become an extremely dangerous major hurricane this weekend as it lifts northwest across the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall along the south central or southeast Louisiana Sunday evening. Even with the current forecast track, we continue to expect multiple impacts across portions of our local area. We continue to become increasingly concerned for heavy rainfall and flooding this weekend and the flooding threat may continue into Tuesday. Tropical storm force winds are possible across inland southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest Alabama Sunday and Monday. Life threatening storm surge of 2-4 feet above normally dry ground is possible across coastal Alabama, including Mobile Bay, while 1-3 feet of flooding is possible across the western Florida panhandle coast. Dangerous surf, deadly rip currents, and isolated tornadoes will also be possible Saturday night through Monday.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are forecast, especially across coastal southwest Alabama and much of southeast Mississippi. Locally higher totals in excess of 12 inches will be possible in a few of these locations. Rainfall totals could be trended higher with later forecasts, so stay tuned. An extended period of heavy rainfall and an associated flash flood threat will extend from Saturday night through Tuesday. Flash flood watches will likely be required for portions of the area.

A few tornadoes will be possible across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama Saturday night through Monday.

The latest details are in the graphics on the page.

Comments

10 Responses to “Eyes On Ida: Expected Louisiana Landfall As A Major Hurricane”

  1. Master Mechanic on August 28th, 2021 2:48 am

    Been thru,Snow Blizzards, Tornado’s , Tyhpoons, moonsons hurricanes, 71 yrs. young ,don’t take chances with mother nature

  2. hee haw on August 27th, 2021 5:12 pm

    I’m not worried about this storm I’m going surfing

  3. John on August 27th, 2021 2:35 pm

    Please move quicker than 2 MPH.

  4. Dave Coleson on August 27th, 2021 1:29 pm

    Heed all warnings my fellow Americans. Do not underestimate mother nature and do not underestimate the fact of human error.
    May god protect those in Louisiana.

  5. ensley boy on August 27th, 2021 10:24 am

    Remember the track for hurricane Sally. The Hurricane was suppose to go west of us. We all know how that turned out. Skanska take notice.

  6. mnon on August 27th, 2021 1:52 am

    Been through every hurricane here for the past 50 years, if it goes in where it is projected to, I doubt we even see above 20mph gusts.

  7. Lawrence on August 27th, 2021 12:58 am

    Everyone be safe and make plans quickly. This storm can cause massive destruction many miles east/west of the projected path. Even if you think it won’t hit your area, pay attention.

  8. John Doe on August 26th, 2021 3:54 pm

    man, i hate this town, uh, i mean i really love this town.

  9. Steve on August 26th, 2021 1:29 pm

    I dont like being on the east side..

  10. here we go......... on August 26th, 2021 10:34 am

    here starts the hysteria. If you don’t have your hurricane stuff ready you missed the boat. This one might not get us but why tempt fate!





