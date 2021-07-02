Where To Find Fireworks Shows On The Fourth (And The Third)

Here’s a guide to Fourth of July fireworks shows and events in the North Escambia area. Note that the Jay show is on Saturday, July 3, and the Flomaton-Century show was canceled.

JULY 3

Jay Fireworks

The annual Jay fireworks show will be at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Bray-Hendricks Park on Booker Street. Events will begin at 5 p.m. on the tee ball field with a Jay Elementary School Junior Beta Club cash only fundraiser for a Washington, D.C. trip. There will be a bounce house, glow items, face painting, boiled peanuts, drinks and cotton candy.

JULY 4

Sertoma’s 4th of July Celebration, Pensacola

For the 32nd year, area Sertoma organizations are again coordinating and hosting the largest Fireworks display on the Gulf Coast over Pensacola Bay on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

The festivities are going to be different this year. Organizers decided to focus on holding the largest fireworks show ever for the Fourth. The celebration will return to the full day of festivities for 2022.

There will be live music on the main stage on Bayfront Parkway at Bartram Park, with Not Quite Fab taking the stage at 4:30 with their Beatles show and Still Standing from 6:30 until 9 p.m. with a tribute to Elton John.

The fireworks show over Pensacola Bay at 9 p.m. will be synchronized with music on CatCountry 98.7. You’ll need an actual FM radio — there is too much of a delay when using a device or app.

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra Sparks & Stars Performance

There will be a free performance from the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra at the Hunter Amphitheater in Vince Whibbs Community Maritime Park is at 7 p.m. Sunday. Bring your blanket to enjoy the show on the lawn. This orchestra concert will be broadcast live on NewsRadio 92.3 / AM 1620, on BLAB-TV and in Wahoos Stadium from 7:30 until 9 p.m.

Pensacola Beach Fireworks

The Pensacola Beach Fireworks show will be at 8:30 p.m. Sunday along the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk and Santa Rosa Sound. The best viewing spots are from the Portofino Boardwalk or Quietwater Beach.

Downtown Milton Riverfest

Celebrate the 4th of July along Willing St. in Milton. in Historic Downtown Milton from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a family-friendly event featuring the Firecracker Bike Show, car show, food and retail vendors, live entertainment, and the Great Mill Town Duck Race. The night will end with a firework display over the Blackwater River at sundown.

NorthEscambia.com photos.