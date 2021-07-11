Vacation Bible School Scheduled This Month At Several Area Churches

Vacation Bible School is a summertime tradition for many area children that is returning this year. Here is a list of upcoming VBS events in the North Escambia area. To add a VBS to this list and our Events Page, email news@northescambia.com.

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church VBS

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will host VBS this year July 11-16 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with a light snack provided each night. On Thursday evening, July 15 VBS will be held at the Nadiine McCaw Park on Highway 29 in Century. Ray’s Chapel is located at 170 Bogia Road in McDavid.

First Baptist Church of Bratt VBS

First Baptist Church of Bratt will host “Destination Dig” VBS July 12 – 16, from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for ages three thru fifth grade. The Family Celebration will be Friday, July 16, at 12 noon complete with hot dogs and a water slide. The church is located at 4570 West Hwy 4 in Bratt.

Gonzalez United Methodist VBS

Gonzalez United Methodist will hold “Destination Dig” Vacation BIble School July 12-16 from 6-8 p.m. nightly. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/ece863

Faith Bible Baptist Church VBS

Faith Bible Baptist Church at 5801 North Century Blvd. will hold “Faith Factory” Vacation Bible School July 12-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. For info or bus transportation, call (850) 256-5483.

Allen Memorial United Methodist Church VBS

Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, 206 Pace Parkway Cantonment, will host VBS “Knights of North Castle”, Thursday and Friday, July 22- 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m and Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. until noon. Lunch provided on Thursday and Friday. Ages K-5.

Highland Baptist Church VBS

Highland Baptist Church will host a Rocky Railway VBS this year July 26 – July 30 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will be games, missions, and snack served each night. Highland Baptist Church is located at 6240 Hwy 95A North, Molino, FL 32577. For more information, you can interact via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hbcmolino, visit: http://www.hbcmolino.com/ or call 850.587.5174.