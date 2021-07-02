Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Friday
July 2, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
