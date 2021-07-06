Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.