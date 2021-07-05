Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.