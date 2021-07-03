Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For The Fourth Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.