Pace Man Charged With Child Porn Possession And Transmission

A Santa Rosa County man is facing multiple child pornography related charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with the assistance of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the North Florida Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, arrested James Allen Harper, 45, of Pace, on one count of transmission and 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

In May of 2021, an investigation began into a target who was sharing child sexual abuse material on a peer to peer network.

Thursday, agents served a search warrant at Harper’s residence on Wallace Lake Road, just north of Quintette Road. Agents found that Harper downloaded and possessed several videos and images of child sexual abuse material, many featuring toddlers and some featuring infants, on a thumb drive found hidden in a master bedroom closet. They also found he had deleted child pornography images from his cellphone Thursday morning, FDLE said.

Harper was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on no bond. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.