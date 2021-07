Northview 4-H Holding Food Drive; Drop Off Items At 4-H Center On Stefani

The Northview High School 4-H Club is holding a summer food drive through July 30.

Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday at the Langley Bell 4-H Center at 3730 Stefani Road from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Canned goods, non-perishable food and healthy individually wrapped snacks are needed.