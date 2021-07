No Injuries In Highway 29 Hit And Run Crash In Molino

There were no injuries reported in a hit and run crash on Highway 29 in Molino Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded just after noon to the crash on Highway 29 near Omega Drive. It was not known what time the wreck occurred.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck was a hit and run. Further details were not provided.

NorthEscambia.com photo.