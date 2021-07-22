Man Sentenced For Setting Car On Fire With Enlisted Woman Inside

July 22, 2021

An Escambia County man as been sentenced to state prison for setting an enlisted woman’s vehicle on fire while she was inside.

Lee Edward Yohn entered a plea to one count of first degree arson of an occupied structure and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

On New Year’s Day, 2020, the victim, an active duty military service member, when to a U-Haul business. Not seeing anyone inside the business, she returned to her vehicle to leave. Upon returning to her vehicle, she was confronted by the defendant who began yelling at her. When the victim entered her vehicle in an attempt to leave, the Yohn threw an unknown liquid on her car and then set the car on fire. When exiting the burning vehicle, the victim suffered minor injuries.

Although the Yohn fled the scene, he was later identified by surveillance video, photo line ups, and other investigative techniques.

