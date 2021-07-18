John Francis (Jack) Murphy Jr.

John Francis (Jack) Murphy Jr. was born on March 14th, 1936, in Albany, NY to Marion Margaret Brand and John F. Murphy.

He served 3 years in the Army as an engineer including 10 months in a combat zone in Korea where the cease fire was signed while he was on a troop ship headed for the war zone with the 841st Engineer Aviation Battalion. He returned to the U.S. to complete his enlistment and later returned to Albany. He eventually went to work for Niagara-Mohawk Power Company.

Jack and his first wife Helene Jane Van Beusichem were married on April 12, 1958 and settled in Claverack, NY. They adopted three children, Thomas John (Kelly), Linda Jean Turner (Bruce), and James Matthew (Jayne). Jack served his community as a member and leader of several organizations including the A.B. Shaw Fire Company, St. John’s and St. Thomas’ Lutheran Churches, the Hudson Elks, VFW, American Legion, Hudson Power Boat Association, and Hudson Whalers Pop Warner Football. He also served 10 years as a member of the Hudson City School District Board of Education including two years as president and liaison to the NY State Schools Boards. Jack retired from NiMo as the superintendent of transmission and distribution for the Hudson service area after 35 years.

His wife Jane preceded him in death in August 1986. Jack remarried Joan Steineke and they later retired in North Fort Myers, FL, where he remained active in civic organizations. After many years in Florida, Jack returned to the Hudson, NY, area. After his second wife passed away, he met his second “soul mate” in Rose (Betty) Taylor and they split time between Crossville, TN, and East Greenbush, NY. Betty passed away in 2019 and Jack moved to Pensacola, FL, and was a proud member of American Legion Post 240 where he was the eldest of four generations of Post and Sons of the American Legion members, the youngest being his great grandson, Seamus.

Jack loved his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers and their wives, Kenneth Pleat (Clarice) and George Pleat (Georgette).

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Summer Vista assisted living facility (particularly Kerrianna, Danielle, and Holly) and Vitas Healthcare (particularly Stephanie, Jasmine, Ellen, and Kelly). Jack requested his family have “a big party” instead of a funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s name to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc. or the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, Inc.