Increased Chance Of Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms

July 1, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

