ExxonMobil Sells Chemstrand Road Plant, Employees Expected To Transfer To New Owner

July 1, 2021

ExxonMobil Chemical Company has sold its plant on Chemstrand Road.

ExxonMobil  signed an agreement with Celanese for the sale of its global Santoprene business for $1.15 billion, subject to working capital and other adjustments. Employees impacted by the sale are expected to transfer to positions when the new owner takes control.

The sale includes two world-scale manufacturing sites in Cantonment and Newport, Wales, along with associated product, process development and laboratory equipment, operating and administration buildings, control systems and documentation, and intellectual property.

Reaching this agreement with Celanese is consistent with our strategy and allows us to focus on serving the growing market for primary olefin derivatives, where we can leverage our competitive advantages of industry leading scale, integration and proprietary technology,” said Jack Williams, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

ExxonMobil’s Santoprene brand is a global leader in a specialized market. The company will continue to serve elastomers customers with specialty products, including Butyl rubber and Vistalon, which are used in a variety of applications.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory, information and consultation processes, and third-party approvals.

