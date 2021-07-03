Escambia Reports 105 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week
July 3, 2021
There were 105 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.
FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 33,244 (+105)
Positivity Rate Last Week: 5.3%
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 18,675 (+114)
Positivity Rate Last Week: 9.1%
Statewide cases:
Florida resident cases: 2,337,613 (+15,978)
Case positivity rate: 3.8%
Deaths: 37,772 (+44)
