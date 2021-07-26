Escambia Man Sentenced For Defrauding Customers Out Of $80,000

July 26, 2021

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to state prison for stealing from his customers.

Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Robert James Stoll, 42, to 10 years in State Prison followed by 20 years probation for organized fraud.

A joint investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Attorney determined that over the course of a year and a half, Stoll used two businesses — Flawless Flooring & Cabinets and Pensacola Discounted Cabinets — to steal over $80,000 from 16 of his customers.

Stoll took thousands of dollars from each victim while failing to perform the work for which he was paid. Among the 16 victims were nine elderly persons and three disabled persons, including a disabled veteran. Several of the
victims testified at the sentencing hearing and requested Stoll be sentenced to state prison in order to prevent from victimizing other members of the public.

“The defendant’s criminal conduct negatively impacted several members of our community and the Office of the State Attorney believes incarceration and supervision are warranted to protect the citizens of the First Judicial Circuit of Florida,” Assistant State Attorney Hannah Nowalk argued.

Written by William Reynolds 

 