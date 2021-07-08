Escambia County Judge Pat Kinsey Announces Retirement

Escambia County Judge Pat Kinsey has announced her retirement after nearly three decades of service.

Kinsey will not seek re-election and will enter retirement at the end of her current term on January 2, 2023.

“It has been the great honor of my life to serve the citizens of Escambia County on the bench of the First Judicial Circuit for more than 20 years,” said Kinsey. “The trust that voters placed in me to treat every case with fairness and respect will never be forgotten.”

Kinsey was first elected to the bench in 1998 after having served as assistant state attorney for seven years and was subsequently re-elected in 2010 and 2016.

Kinsey was instrumental in establishing the Civil Division of the Escambia County Court system following extensive damage to the Escambia Judicial Center caused by Hurricane Ivan that resulted in a backlog of more than 7,000 cases. Under Kinsey’s leadership, the backlog was cleared in under two years and the Civil Division made a permanent fixture of the First Judicial Circuit.

Before pursuing a legal career, Kinsey found success in the private sector as a regional vice-president for a division of Chase Manhattan Bank.

Kinsey earned her bachelor’s degree with highest honors from the University of West Florida and her juris doctorate with high honors from the Florida State University College of Law.

Her professional memberships have included the Task Force on Juvenile Delinquency, East Hill Association, the Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency and the Escambia-Santa Rosa County Bar Association. She has also been involved with IMPACT 100, Rotary International and Toastmasters International.

Voters will have the chance to select Kinsey’s successor in the primary election set to take place on August 23, 2022. Candidates wishing to qualify for the election must do so between April 25-29, 2022.