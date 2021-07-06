ECSO Seizes Vehicle Used In Ladarius Clardy Homicide; Reward Increased To $10,000

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has seized the vehicle used in the Ladarius Clardy homicide last week, and the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $10,000.

The ECSO said the pictured black 2014 Ford Fusion was used in the homicide on July 1 at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Investigators are seeking information about who was inside the vehicle and where it was before the homicide.

Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers along with the assistance of the Florida Sheriffs Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has increased the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

“We are glad to announce the additional funds for anyone providing information as to who conducted this senseless act,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said Tuesday.

Clardy was found shot to death at the scene of a traffic crash early the morning of July 1 at Hollywood Avenue and Fairfield Drive. There were over 50 bullet holes in the vehicle, most in the driver’s door.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $10,000 by remaining anonymous and calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.