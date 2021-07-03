Chinea, Bleday Power Blue Wahoos To Win

The ball rocketed off his bat and for a brief moment Blue Wahoos catcher Chris Chinea thought of a rare career moment for any player.

He had already homered, doubled and singled Friday night in his first three plate appearances before a sellout crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Amid a tie game in the eighth inning, as he factored into the Blue Wahoos’ winning rally for a 7-4 victory against the Biloxi Shuckers, Chinea sent a line drive into right field.

Could it be? Hitting the cycle for the win?

“Definitely enters the mind,” said Chinea, smiling afterward. “But I don’t have many triples in my career. I’m not the fastest guy.

“The ball has to hit off the wall in a funky way. But it definitely enters the mind when I hit it. I’m like. ‘Oh man get down the line, I’m going to shoot three (bases) no matter what.’ But it got the job done.”

For sure.

His one-out liner allowed Riley Mahan to tag up and move to third. The Blue Wahoos had runners on the corners when shortstop Galli Cribbs, laced a run-scoring single that turned into two runs when the ball was misplayed by the Shuckers rightfielder.

Peyton Burdick followed with a two-out, RBI single for a three-run lead.

Relief ace Colton Hock retired the three batters he faced in the ninth to record his 12th save. He now leads all minor league relievers for the most saves.

Just like that, the Blue Wahoos (31-21) had another late-inning win. This one followed a 52-minute rain delay to start the game.

It also happened one night after four Biloxi pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 3-0 win to snap a nine-game losing streak. On Friday, the Blue Wahoos collected 12 hits.

It’s why Chinea reminded afterward that keeping the right perspective in baseball is so essential.

“It’s one of the days where it’s a good day and you gotta flush it (out of mind) at midnight, but I’m happy it happened,” Chinea said. “Now move on to the next page which is (Saturday).”

With the Blue Wahoos up 3-1 in the homestand, the series continues Saturday (6:05 p.m.) with a special Fourth of July weekend fireworks show to follow.

Once the game began Friday, the Blue Wahoos erased Biloxi’s 1-0 lead on Chinea’s two-run homer in the second inning.

“I was looking for a pitch to drive, kinda stay right-center with it and he threw me a fastball up-and-in and it was kinda reaction,” Chinea said. “All that (batting) cage work and (batting practice) stuff (to help) and you just got to let it happen in the games.”

From that point, Blue Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren stayed sharp. He allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning, but worked into the seventh inning and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Josh Roberson followed in relief and Hock closed out the ninth.

“Give credit to Jeff (Lindgren),” said Chinea. “Jeff ckept us in the game and pitched his butt off.

Blue Wahoos outfielder J.J. Bleday had his first multi-hit game since June 17, going 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in fifth inning. Burdick also went 2-for-5. Eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

by Bill Vilona, Blue Wahoos senior writer