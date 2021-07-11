Chance Of Sunday Showers And Thunderstorms

July 11, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

