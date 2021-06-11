Woman That Drove Truck Into Lake Facing Unrelated Grand Theft Auto, Burglary Charges, ECSO Says

The woman the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says drove a truck into a lake near Century evening has been arrested on unrelated charges for allegedly stealing a Jeep.

Tammy Sue Amerson, 50, was arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft auto, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and trespassing after a warning for two earlier incidents. She is not currently facing any charges for the lake incident.

Amerson allegedly took a Jeep Patriot from a residence on Briggs Boulevard off Jefferson Avenue in Century. The owner said he heard his dog bark about 10:30 p.m. the night of June 1, and he found his Jeep Patriot missing the following morning. The vehicle owner said the keys were in the unlocked Jeep, but he had not give anyone permission to use it.

Later that night, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Amerson’s residence in Bratt after she reportedly told a relative that she stole a vehicle and hid it in her garage, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located the vehicle hidden in a garage at the back of he property, the report states, and Amerson spontaneously stated that she borrowed the vehicle from the victim on Briggs Boulevard after talking to him.

Amerson was also charged in connection with a trespassing incident on May 31 at a relative’s home. Amerson was previously trespassed warned from the property by the ECSO but was discovered covered with a blanket asleep on the woman’s front porch swing, according to the arrest report. The victim stated Amerson was “talking and acting crazy,” the report states, and she fled into a wooded area.

Tuesday evening, June 8, Amerson drove a pickup truck into a gravel lake on Bluff Springs Road just west of the Escambia River in the Bluff Springs Recreation Area. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and by late Tuesday night had determined that no one was inside the truck. Authorities don’t know why she drove into the lake, the ECSO said.

In May, Amerson was charged with felony grand theft after allegedly selling a boat motor online but never delivering it to the buyer. [Read more...]

Amerson remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $15,500.