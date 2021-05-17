Bratt Woman Charged After Allegedly Selling A Boat Motor Online But Never Delivering It

A Bratt woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly selling a boat motor online but never delivering it to the buyer.

Tammy Sue Amerson, 50, was charged with felony grand theft.

Amerson listed a 2012 Mercury 150 horsepower outboard motor as for sale on Facebook for $7,000, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. She sold the motor to an out of town victim, and he paid her an agreed upon total of $6,000, an arrest report states.

Investigators reported that they obtained emails, Facebooks posts, pictures, text messages and a signed bill of sale sent between Amerson and the victim. Amerson and victim communicated several time between his final payment on February 27 and March 11, when the ECSO says she stopped communicating with him.

On March 18, the victim filed a report on March with the sheriff’s office. The ECSO contacted her by phone on April 30 and she indicated that she was communicating with the buyer, but he motor was not delivered because he still owed her $3,000. When questioned about the for sale ad indicating the price to be $7,000 and a bill of sale for $6,000, Amerson told the deputy that she would refund his money, the report states.

On May 4, the deputy made contact with Amerson again, but he reported she stated she was busy and would call back. He unsuccessfully attempted to make contact again on May 5 and May 6, and Amerson texted him on May 7 saying she would have her attorney make contact. After no contact from Amerson or her attorney, the process of obtaining a warrant for her arrest was started on May 10.

Amerson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.