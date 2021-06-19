Windy, A Few Showers Possible Tonight

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.