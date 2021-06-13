Traffic Alerts – What To Expect On The Road This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - The Pensacola Bay Bridge has reopened. Drivers will encounter nighttime lane restrictions on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, June 11 through Thursday, June 17 as crews work to restore four travel lanes for the length of the bridge. 17th Avenue Interchange construction – There is a new, temporary traffic configuration in place for the 17th Avenue interchange in Pensacola. Traffic exiting the Pensacola Bay Bridge now has direct access to both 17th Avenue northbound and Gregory Street westbound. 17th Avenue southbound is currently closed at Bayfront Parkway while work on the interchange continues. Access to the Pensacola Visitors Center and boat launch remains open from 17th Avenue. Westbound access to the bridge is available via Bayfront Parkway, however, there are no left turns permitted from 14th Avenue to Bayfront Parkway. These drivers should detour to Ninth Avenue southbound, turn east onto Chase Street, and then continue east to Bayfront Parkway and the Pensacola Bay Bridge

North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- All travel lanes are temporarily shifted to the northbound side of the bridge as crews work to replace the southbound portion of the structure. Drivers will encounter brief, intermittent lane closures as crews mobilize materials and equipment. The brief, intermittent lane closures and traffic configuration will continue through the end of the year. Pile driving work is also underway. Crews will be driving piles during the daytime hours. Nearby residents and commercial property owners may experience noise and vibration. During the week of June 14, Ninth Avenue will be temporarily closed near Carpenters Creek during nighttime hours for approximately 10-15 minutes to allow crews to move a crane.

· U.S. 29 from South of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Hwy (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent day and nighttime lane closures, Monday through Friday, throughout the limits of the project for striping operations, signal work, and other miscellaneous items needed complete the project.

o A new traffic signal on U.S. 29 at Molino Road (County Road 182) will become fully operational around 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. The new signal is mounted horizontally on mast arms. Motorists with color weakness problems will need to remember red is on the left and green on the right. The signal is currently in flash mode to acquaint motorists with the new location. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the intersection.

West Cervantes (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers are encountering inside day and nighttime lane closures between Dominguez Street and Shoemaker Street as crews perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year. The speed limit between Dominguez Street and A Street has been permanently reduced to 30 mph.

U.S. 29 Widening from I-10 to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts on U.S. 29 between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Drivers will encounter lane closures and shifts between I-10 and Surrey Drive between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, June 14 as crews pave and repair the asphalt. In addition, the new traffic signal on Nine Mile Road at I-10 will be placed in a flash mode at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. Drivers exiting I-10 eastbound to Nine Mile Road eastbound will encounter a flashing red light telling them to stop, then proceed once traffic is clear. East and westbound Nine Mile Road traffic will encounter a yellow flashing signal meaning slow down and proceed through the intersection with caution. Tuesday, June 22 around 10 a.m. the traffic signal will become fully operational. The new signal is mounted horizontally on mast arms. Motorists with color weakness problems will need to remember red is on the left and green on the right.

Drivers will encounter lane closures and shifts between I-10 and Surrey Drive between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the week of Monday, June 14 as crews pave and repair the asphalt. S.R. 292 (Sorrento Road) Intersection Improvements at the Innerarity Point (C.R. 292A)– Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 13 through Thursday, June 17 as crews restripe and install temporary asphalt in preparation for construction of low-profile barrier wall.

Santa Rosa County:

