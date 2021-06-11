Warm And Humid For Friday, Chance Of Showers
June 11, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
