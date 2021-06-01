Verizon Nearing Final Development Approval For New Cell Tower Near Walnut Hill

June 1, 2021

Verizon Wireless is nearing final Escambia County development approval for a new cellular tower in the Walnut Hill area.

At 280 feet tall, the self-supporting tower would be constructed at the end of Wilma Road, just north of Highway 164 about two miles east of North Highway 99.

“Given the demand in this area, this tower is critical to increasing the coverage area and providing a reliable signal for residents and emergency responders within the area,”  Verizon wrote in their Escambia County development application..

“This site was specifically chosen due to the minimal visual impact on the surrounding area and allow the facility to function in accordance with minimum standards and technical design, as well as the site falling into the desired search area,” the company continued.

The tower would be located on a leased 6,400 square foot portion of a parcel that is currently zoned for agricultural use.

Verizon’s plans will go before the Escambia County Development  Review Committee on Wednesday for a final hearing. If approved, Verizon must acquire building permits and approval from various agencies before the tower could be built. There’s no guarantee that the tower will ever reach the construction phase.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 