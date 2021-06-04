Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2021

Tate High School has named their honors graduates for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian is Katelyn Michelle Loudonk (pictured left) and salutatorians are Maggie Ruth Brown (pictured top right) and Michael Robert Dixon (pictured bottom right). Brown and Dixon tied with the exact same final GPA.

The Top 10% honors graduates are as follows:

1. Katelyn Michelle Loudon

2. Maggie Ruth Brown

2. Michael Robert Dixon

4. Quang Tam Vo

5. John Thomas Semple

6. Kobi Seth Menser

7. Morgan Kelly Anderson

8. Jonathan David French

9. Haley Grace Vranich

10. Brianna Marie Deason

11. Bailey Nicole Jenkins

12. Jackson Cecil Chatwood

13. Brentley Marie Garrett

14. Evelyn Campbell

15. Bristol Denae Kelley

16. Gwenivier Elise Ward

17. Staci Marie Saucier

18. Samantha Guerrier

19. Joseph Pusateri

20. Eva Marie Miller

21. Abigail Breanne West

22. Maddison D’Rea Dorion

23. Courtney Ryan Adams

24. Jessica Jean Conti

25. Allison Suzanne Jefferis

26. Adam Cooper Lee

27. Nicholas Chase Walsh

28. Mia M Brown

29. Jonathan Evan Chisolm

30. Joanna Jiang

31. Kiera Jolie Goodyear

32. Kendall Jordyn Blackmon

33. Jacob Ryan Hutto

34. Aaron Stephen Neshem

35. Jacob Heath Greeson

36. Jacob Lawson Chatwood

37. Sidney Claire Stojak

38. Chandler Gray Hastings

39. Lindsey Carole Morris

40. Tayler Lynn Bridges

41. Layah Denae Seals

42. Matthew William Luebke

43. Cristian Alexander Bates

44. Jordan Tyler Jarman

45. Emily Rene’ Johnson

46. Natalee Ann Stuart

47. Armonie Michele Hughes Nettles

48. Ethan Daniel Middleton