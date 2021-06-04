Tate High School Names The Top Of The Class Of 2021
June 4, 2021
Tate High School has named their honors graduates for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian is Katelyn Michelle Loudonk (pictured left) and salutatorians are Maggie Ruth Brown (pictured top right) and Michael Robert Dixon (pictured bottom right). Brown and Dixon tied with the exact same final GPA.
The Top 10% honors graduates are as follows:
1. Katelyn Michelle Loudon
2. Maggie Ruth Brown
2. Michael Robert Dixon
4. Quang Tam Vo
5. John Thomas Semple
6. Kobi Seth Menser
7. Morgan Kelly Anderson
8. Jonathan David French
9. Haley Grace Vranich
10. Brianna Marie Deason
11. Bailey Nicole Jenkins
12. Jackson Cecil Chatwood
13. Brentley Marie Garrett
14. Evelyn Campbell
15. Bristol Denae Kelley
16. Gwenivier Elise Ward
17. Staci Marie Saucier
18. Samantha Guerrier
19. Joseph Pusateri
20. Eva Marie Miller
21. Abigail Breanne West
22. Maddison D’Rea Dorion
23. Courtney Ryan Adams
24. Jessica Jean Conti
25. Allison Suzanne Jefferis
26. Adam Cooper Lee
27. Nicholas Chase Walsh
28. Mia M Brown
29. Jonathan Evan Chisolm
30. Joanna Jiang
31. Kiera Jolie Goodyear
32. Kendall Jordyn Blackmon
33. Jacob Ryan Hutto
34. Aaron Stephen Neshem
35. Jacob Heath Greeson
36. Jacob Lawson Chatwood
37. Sidney Claire Stojak
38. Chandler Gray Hastings
39. Lindsey Carole Morris
40. Tayler Lynn Bridges
41. Layah Denae Seals
42. Matthew William Luebke
43. Cristian Alexander Bates
44. Jordan Tyler Jarman
45. Emily Rene’ Johnson
46. Natalee Ann Stuart
47. Armonie Michele Hughes Nettles
48. Ethan Daniel Middleton
Comments