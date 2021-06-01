Sunshine For Tuesday And Wednesday; Rain Chances Increase By Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.