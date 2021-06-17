Sunny For Thursday, Tropical Rain Chances Build Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 72. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.