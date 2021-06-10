Slight Chance Of Rain Today, Otherwise Mostly Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.