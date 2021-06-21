Showers And Thunderstorms, Possible Heavy Rainfall Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8pm. Low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.