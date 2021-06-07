Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.