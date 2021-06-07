Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today
June 7, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
