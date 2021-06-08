Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.