Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.