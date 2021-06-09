Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Crash Near 10 Mile Road

June 9, 2021

At least two people were seriously injured in a near head-on crash Wednesday morning on Highway 29.

A passenger car was northbound about 10:35 a.m. on Highway 29 just north of 10 Mile Road when a southbound vehicle apparently crossed over the median. One vehicle came to rest southbound in the northbound lane, and one was in the grassy area between northbound Highway 29 and Highway 95A.

Firefighters were forced to extricate the passengers from one vehicle.

The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and additional details are expected to be released later Wednesday. We will update this story at that time.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 