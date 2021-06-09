Serious Injuries In Highway 29 Crash Near 10 Mile Road

At least two people were seriously injured in a near head-on crash Wednesday morning on Highway 29.

A passenger car was northbound about 10:35 a.m. on Highway 29 just north of 10 Mile Road when a southbound vehicle apparently crossed over the median. One vehicle came to rest southbound in the northbound lane, and one was in the grassy area between northbound Highway 29 and Highway 95A.

Firefighters were forced to extricate the passengers from one vehicle.

The injured were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and additional details are expected to be released later Wednesday. We will update this story at that time.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.