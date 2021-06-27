Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

June 27, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

