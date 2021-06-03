Rain Chances Are On The Rise

June 3, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

