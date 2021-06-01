Pensacola Airport Adding Several New Destinations In June

June 1, 2021

Pensacola International Airport is adding several new destinations this month.

Spirit Airlines will begin service and Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will add flights.

Beginning June 10, Spirit Airlines will begin service to seven destinations, becoming the eighth airline to service the Pensacola area. Spirit will offer the only nonstop flights to Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) and Louisville (SDF), along with nonstop service Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Kansas City (MCI) and St. Louis (STL).

With an already robust schedule of service, Southwest will add non stop flights to Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Denver (DEN), and Kansas City (MCI).

United Airlines began service to Cleveland (CLE), Milwaukee (MKE), Cincinnati (CVG), and Pittsburgh (PIT) expanding their service to eight non stop destinations.

Delta opens their service offered at the Gateway to the Gulf Coast with a non stop flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens borough of New York City. Delta will operate the flight between LaGuardia and Pensacola on Saturdays only.

These additions bring the total number of non stop destinations at PNS to 29.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 