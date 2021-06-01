Pensacola Airport Adding Several New Destinations In June

Pensacola International Airport is adding several new destinations this month.

Spirit Airlines will begin service and Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will add flights.

Beginning June 10, Spirit Airlines will begin service to seven destinations, becoming the eighth airline to service the Pensacola area. Spirit will offer the only nonstop flights to Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) and Louisville (SDF), along with nonstop service Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Kansas City (MCI) and St. Louis (STL).

With an already robust schedule of service, Southwest will add non stop flights to Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Denver (DEN), and Kansas City (MCI).

United Airlines began service to Cleveland (CLE), Milwaukee (MKE), Cincinnati (CVG), and Pittsburgh (PIT) expanding their service to eight non stop destinations.

Delta opens their service offered at the Gateway to the Gulf Coast with a non stop flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, located in the Queens borough of New York City. Delta will operate the flight between LaGuardia and Pensacola on Saturdays only.

These additions bring the total number of non stop destinations at PNS to 29.