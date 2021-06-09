Wahoos Take Down Lookouts In Rain-Shortened Opener

June 9, 2021

The Blue Wahoos offense exploded in the first inning scoring seven times against Lookouts starter Matt Pidich (L, 0-3) en route to a 9-3 win on Tuesday.

The onslaught began right from the get-go, as each of the first four batters for the Wahoos reached base safely. Peyton Burdick and Jerar Encarnacion both had base hits before JJ Bleday walked to load the bases with nobody out. Nick Fortes then came to the plate and laced a two-run double to center to put the Wahoos ahead 2-0. That was just the beginning, as Pidich was removed with two outs in the first after Burdick recorded his second base hit of the inning.

By the time the top of the first came to a close, the Wahoos had seven runs on six hits.

Brandon Leibrandt (W, 1-3) was never under any serious pressure from the Lookouts despite the hosts scoring one run in the first and second inning. Leibrandt finished the night pitched a season-best 5.1 innings and striking out four as the left-hander earned his first win of the season.

After an RBI base hit from Mariel Bautista off Wahoos reliever Zach Wolf, the Lookouts would score no more runs for the rest of the night.

In the top of the eighth inning, Burdick came to the plate as the rain came pouring down. JC Keys clipped with a fastball that appeared to slip out of his hands, which prompted the umpires to suspend play due to rain. After the mandatory thirty-minute delay, the game was called for the Wahoos.

Tomorrow the series continues as RHP Jeff Lindgren (2-2, 3.38) takes the mound for Pensacola against LHP Connor Curlis (1-2, 6.14)

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 