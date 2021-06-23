One Injured In Crash Near Tate High School

One person was injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Tate High School.

The vehicle came to rest in a ditch on Tate Road at East Kingsfield Road following the crash about 3:10 p.m. The injured person was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.