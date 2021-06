New Signal At Highway 29, Molino Road Becomes Operational Tuesday

The new traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road is set to become operational at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.

The signal is currently in flash mode to acquaint motorists with the new location. The Florida Department of Transpiration said drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the intersection.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.