Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Crashing Into A Turkey In Walnut Hill

June 10, 2021

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a turkey Wednesday evening in Walnut Hill.

The adult male was headed east on Rockaway Creek Road about a mile from Pine Forest Road when he collided with the wild turkey about 6:50 p.m. He lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and slid about 150 feet along the pavement with the bike.

He was airlifted by MedStar Air Care 2 to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. The turkey did not survive.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

