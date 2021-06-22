Meeting Tonight To Discuss Longleaf Drive Improvements

June 22, 2021

A public meeting will be held tonight discuss improvements to Longleaf Drive in the area of Pine Forest High School and other school campuses.

Improvements will be discussed on  Longleaf Drive from Pine Forest Road to Marcus Bayou Bridge during the meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. at Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive.

Longleaf Drive is being redesigned to include improved mobility for vehicles and pedestrians connecting our neighbors to schools, parks and businesses within the corridor. Improvements include roadway, drainage, lighting, bridge, landscaping and a new trail within the existing rights-of-way. This will be a meeting to share concerns and opportunities with county staff, including District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 